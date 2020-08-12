Karen KOZIAR

1950 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Henley House on August 10, 2020. Loving wife of 49 years, she will be deeply missed by Brian. Beloved mother to Adam, Mark (Lyz) and Amy (Tim). Cherished grandma to Kiara. Karen is survived by her sister Doreen and predeceased by her older sister Patricia. Karen had great love of the outdoors enjoying gardening, camping - spending time up north. She was an avid traveler enjoying trips with Brian. Karen had a talent for quilting, needlepoint and many various crafts. Visitation will take place at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will take place after visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5 Oblate St. St. Catharines at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will take place following the service. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests and cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.