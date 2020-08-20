1/1
Karen Leanne WIEBE
Died peacefully on August 17, in St. Catharines at the age of 46. Karen is survived by her husband Jason, her son David Nathan (and Rebecca) Gray, her daughter Madison Gray, her brother David (and Julie), and sister Julie (and Dieter). Karen was born on April 4, 1974 in St. Catharines ON, to David and Marilynn Wiebe. She was a dedicated member of the service industry and was beloved by her customers. She adored her children and was known for spoiling her nieces and nephews. Karen could make anyone laugh and always put others ahead of herself. A private family ceremony has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the YWCA (ywcaniagararegion.ca). The family would like to thank the caregivers who were with her in her final moments. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 20, 2020.
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
