Karen Lorraine Barnes, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Wife and Friend to many, passed peacefully on August 19, 2020. Born November 25, 1946 in Montreal, Canada. Karen was a devoted Daughter to Walter and Nina Poole, Wife to Winston (whom we also lost too soon), Mother of Christopher, Dawn, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Anna. Grandmother to Alex, Kimmie (Zack), and Matthew. Great Grandmother to Jacob, Logan and Dalton. Will be missed by her beloved dog Brody, and her friends - too many people to name here. Karen loved her family and friends, supported them, laughed with them, grieved with them, and built her entire life around them. Helping them achieve whatever it was they were looking for, be it family or friend. Always having faith that we would find a way. Karen survived her Father, Mother, and Husband and now has passed to their care, leaving her sons and their wives, her grandchildren family and friends to live without her guidance. Karen battled with her illness for several years and was blessed to be cared for selflessly by her daughter, Dawn, till the day she passed. Her gratitude to Dawn cannot be overstated and as a family we owe her much. Cremation arrangements entrusted to WINDSOR CHAPEL (Banwell Chapel), 11677 Tecumseh Road, Windsor, 519-253-7234. A small private service will take place in St. Catharine's, Ontario at a later date, followed by a celebration of life, where all family and friends are welcome. Please visit www.windsorchapel.com
to share your stories, photos and memories with Karen's family. If you wish, memorial donations can be made to donations can be made to the IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) Foundation on her behalf. Karen will be greatly missed.