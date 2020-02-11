|
|
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Hospice Niagara on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 66. Dear and loving mother of Elizabeth Cressman (Mark), Caitlin Campbell (Jonathan) and Anthony Petti. Cherished nana of Caleb, Benjamin, Brayden, Gavin and Cohen. Forever missed by her brother Bryan Moreau and cousins Deb Brown and Andrea Ramsey. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Karen's friends who supported her through this journey. Thank you also to the staff at Hospice Niagara and the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their outstanding care and compassion. A celebration of Karen's life will take place at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Wednesday, February 12th with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020