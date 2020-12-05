October 1, 1935 - December 1, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Karl Coles at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved father of Rick Coles (Elizabeth), Brenda Jasmin and Lynda Reynolds (Will). He was predeceased by his daughter Debbi St. Louis. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Clinton, Marnie (Chris), Tanya, Tasha, Tia, Krystal (James), Brittany (Jake), Craig, Amy (Paul) and Mack (Jade). He will be lovingly remembered by his 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jack Coles, Adele Hopkins and Valerie Smith and brother-in-law of Marjorie Coles. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Delmar and Viola Coles (nee Doan), his brothers Bill, Keith, Ken, Ron, Reginald and Larry, his brothers-in-law Harvey Hopkins and Jack Smith, and his sisters-in-law Edith (Betty), Edna, Ann and Marnie. Karl was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 (Fonthill) and after working with the family business Coles the Movers Karl and his wife June (nee Farr) were the owners of Rose City Delivery for many years. Karl then became a broker for Huron Forwarding / MFX until he retired at the age of 72. He was a very passionate and dedicated worker. Karl was also passionate about family gatherings, Country Music and the care and appearance of his gardens and lush green grass. He was also very proud of his red pickup truck. Karl's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Welland Hospital 3 South staff and Doctors for their special care and attention he received and for the support his family was given. A private family service was held at the H. L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland followed by interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
