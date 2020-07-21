1956 - 2020 There is much rejoicing as our precious angel Karrie has earned her wings, as the angel's came and escorted her to Heaven while she was sleeping on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Oakwood Park Lodge. Karrie will be spreading joy to all in Heaven, just as she did here on earth with everyone who met her. We praise God for the privilege of having her in our lives. Karrie was predeceased by her parents Harold and Alvia Harmer and older brothers, Glenn and David. Left to rejoice that Karrie is in Heaven with her friend, friend, friend Jesus, is her sister Eva (Peter) Longhurst, brother Jim Harmer, nephews Earl (Heather) Longhurst [Alexandra Karrie, Eric], Micheal (Doris) Harmer [Samantha and Mackenzie], niece Lynne (Jay) Wright [Jorden], caregivers (mentioned below) and chosen brothers, Vern (Joy ), Arnold and Russ (Milka). Karrie had been under the umbrella of Bethesda Homes for about 40 years, where she was loved and well cared for by all the staff, for which we are very grateful. Karrie spent almost 30 years in Bethesda's Family Home program and lived in the very loving home of Linda Springgay and Linda's daughter Amanda, in St. Catharines with Karrie's Bethesda sister Cindy Grottick. She then spent 5 years as a part of Lorne and Lorie Chadwick's home in Niagara Falls, where she was adored by all their extended family especially by her Bethesda sister Patty Andrus. Everything Lorie and Lorne did evolved around making Karrie happy. They loved her like she was their own. Karrie's favourite things to do were to go to Tim Hortons for coffee, the Casino to see the shows, going up to Lorne and Lorie's cottage in the summer, and shopping anywhere! Karrie loved to sing old hymns, her favourite being Jesus Loves Me, which she sang as her testimony when she was Baptized. Tom Jones was her favourite singer, she even got to meet him in person! For the past year Karrie has been living at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls, where the staff and residents adored her. She made everyone smile when they saw her. The entire staff and residents treated her like the angel that she was. Karrie's favourite PSW's Pattie Beaupre and Sherrie VanDyke could always bring a smile to her face. Pattie went above and beyond in providing loving care to our precious Karrie. Covid prevented us from being able to see her for months. We were able to do outdoor and window visits. However, not being able to give her hugs and kisses or bring her a Tim's coffee was torture for us, because she did not understand what was going on. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A special thank you to the team at Essentials for leaving us with a memorable goodbye and for your compassionate care given to Karrie. Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will happen when the Covid restrictions are over. Memorial donations may be given to Bethesda or Oakwood Park Lodge. The next time you have a Tim Hortons coffee, raise your cup to salute Karrie! Online condolences may be shared on Karrie's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com