George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Katarzyna KOBYLKA Obituary
Passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Ignacy. Loving mother of Ed (Colleen), Tad, and Henry. Cherished Babcia of Teri, Mark (Nadia), Michael, and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Noah, Krysia, Olivia, and Lily. Mrs. Kobylka's family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Monday, January 6 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 5 Oblate Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. with Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
