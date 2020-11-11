Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Peter, to whom she was married to for over 60 years. Beloved mother of Peter, cherished grandmother of Peter Adam (Shannon), Suzanne Lardmond (Mark), and Chris. Dearest great-grandmother of Rachel. She was a long time resident of Welland, but enjoyed her last 22 years at Lindenhaus Sr. Residence in St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place, due to COVID restrictions there will not be a service and a private funeral service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the Lindenhaus, and Heidehof staff and especially the PSWs for their care and support over the years. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
. She will be missed.