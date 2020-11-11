1/
Katharina HIEGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katharina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Peter, to whom she was married to for over 60 years. Beloved mother of Peter, cherished grandmother of Peter Adam (Shannon), Suzanne Lardmond (Mark), and Chris. Dearest great-grandmother of Rachel. She was a long time resident of Welland, but enjoyed her last 22 years at Lindenhaus Sr. Residence in St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place, due to COVID restrictions there will not be a service and a private funeral service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the Lindenhaus, and Heidehof staff and especially the PSWs for their care and support over the years. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. She will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved