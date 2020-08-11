1/
Katharina "Katie" LESDOW
Passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Roy Lesdow (2010). Devoted mother of Peter and Christine Lesdow, both of Niagara Falls. Cherished Oma of Stephanie Lesdow. Dearly loved sister of Reinholt (Elvira) Schneider. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers to be held at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday (Time and location to be announced. Please monitor funeral home website for details.) Rite of Committal to follow at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Lesdow, donations may be made to Tender Wishes and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
