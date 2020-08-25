1/1
Katharine Evelyn (Burnison) Robertson
In Loving Memory of (Ev) Katharine Evelyn (nee Burnison) Robertson. Ev was born on February 22, 1936 to Ezra and Latisha Burnison on their farm outside of St. Catharines, ON. She married her husband Robert (Bob) Robertson on April 8, 1961 and had 5 children. Ev was predeceased by her parents Ezra and Latisha, brothers Gary and Boyce. Ev was survived by her husband Bob, sister Marge, children, Kathy, Barb (Charlie), Wendy (Terry), William (Laura) and Robyn. 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 1/2 great-great grandchildren. Ev loved to sing, dance, crochet (especially baby blankets), go on long drives around the city and shop. She loved to crack jokes along with her husband and go out for KFC every Wednesday with her son Willy. She was a fighter and had a great spirit. Ev passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 84, from a short battle with lung cancer. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Care at www.communitycare.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
