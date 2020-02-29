|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Katharine Nie, beloved wife of the late Albert Nie on February 25, 2020 in her 94th year at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie. Katharine is survived by her loving son Gary Nie, daughter Karen Fry whom she considered her guardian angel and favourite and only son-in-law Doug Fry. Katharine was very proud of and extremely close to her grandchildren Greg Marino (Katrina), Chris Marino, Adam Nie (Catherine), and Alyssa Nie (Joe). Katharine's family was the most important factor in her life. She worked hard every day to ensure that everyone was happy and was very supportive in listening to their concerns. She always looked forward to spring when she could plant her large vegetable garden and flowers throughout her yard. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Ephrat, Dr. Scher, and the nurses at Douglas Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and extreme compassion of Katharine and her family. In accordance with Katharine's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private funeral with her immediate family has been held at Williams Funeral Services in Ridgeway Ontario.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020