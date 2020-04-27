Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathe Epp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathe (Tina) Epp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathe (Tina) Epp Obituary
On April 23, 2020 Kathe (Tina) Epp went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She will be missed by six children and their spouses: Kaethe and Randy Funk, Anneliese and Dietrich Schellenberg, Elfriede and Terry Lane, Elviera and Darrell Janzen, Rita and Richard Strickland, Gerhard and Kathy Epp. She was loved by 17 grandchildren: Mark (Kim) and Michael (Donelda); Lindsay, Brittany and Alyson (Cody); Kathleen (Daniel), Caroline (Jason), Matthew (Roxanne) and Noah; Loren (Paul); Samuel, Sophia, and Selah; Jonas, William, Marcus and Marina. She was also blessed with 12 great grandchildren who she adored. She also leaves behind brother and sister-in-law Gerhard and Louise Krahn, sister Margaret Fast, sisters-in-law Aganeta Siebert and Erna (Epp) Schroeder, and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her husband Gerhard, in-laws Henry Fast, Willy and Nelly Epp, John Epp, Peter Siebert and Maria Epp. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tallman Funeral Homes. Due to COVID restrictions a private family internment has been held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the United Mennonite Home or Mennonite Central Committee.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -