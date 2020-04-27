|
On April 23, 2020 Kathe (Tina) Epp went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She will be missed by six children and their spouses: Kaethe and Randy Funk, Anneliese and Dietrich Schellenberg, Elfriede and Terry Lane, Elviera and Darrell Janzen, Rita and Richard Strickland, Gerhard and Kathy Epp. She was loved by 17 grandchildren: Mark (Kim) and Michael (Donelda); Lindsay, Brittany and Alyson (Cody); Kathleen (Daniel), Caroline (Jason), Matthew (Roxanne) and Noah; Loren (Paul); Samuel, Sophia, and Selah; Jonas, William, Marcus and Marina. She was also blessed with 12 great grandchildren who she adored. She also leaves behind brother and sister-in-law Gerhard and Louise Krahn, sister Margaret Fast, sisters-in-law Aganeta Siebert and Erna (Epp) Schroeder, and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her husband Gerhard, in-laws Henry Fast, Willy and Nelly Epp, John Epp, Peter Siebert and Maria Epp. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tallman Funeral Homes. Due to COVID restrictions a private family internment has been held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the United Mennonite Home or Mennonite Central Committee.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020