Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 58. Beloved daughter of Barry Kington and the late Jacy (2011). Loving wife of the late Jonathan Park (1991). Devoted mother of Benjamin and the late Jeremiah (2019). Dear sister of Richard Kington (Monica) and David Kington (Dianna). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private family arrangements in care of MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in memory of Katherine Park would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com