Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Heatherwood Retirement Residence in St. Catharines on Thursday, January 16, 2020. In her 83rd year, Katherine Anne Reeds (nee Nolan), loving mother of Dean (Christine) and Nolan (Suzanne). Loved grandma of Carrson, Turner and Keaton. Fondly remembered by cousin Maureen, her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Katie Nolan, her brother Thomas and sisters Teresa and Mary, and by Guy Reeds. Katherine taught primary school at St. Theresa Catholic School and St. John Catholic School. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11am until time of service In the funeral home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to favourite charity would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020