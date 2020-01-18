Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Reeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Reeds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Reeds Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Heatherwood Retirement Residence in St. Catharines on Thursday, January 16, 2020. In her 83rd year, Katherine Anne Reeds (nee Nolan), loving mother of Dean (Christine) and Nolan (Suzanne). Loved grandma of Carrson, Turner and Keaton. Fondly remembered by cousin Maureen, her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Katie Nolan, her brother Thomas and sisters Teresa and Mary, and by Guy Reeds. Katherine taught primary school at St. Theresa Catholic School and St. John Catholic School. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11am until time of service In the funeral home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to favourite charity would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -