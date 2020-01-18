Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
Kathleen Anna Salter


1918 - 2020
This Shooting Star took more than a hundred years to cross our family firmament - birthing children, projects, plants, bees, and her own persona in a grand celestial arc around her world of friends and family. Kathleen Anna - "Chum" to Florence, and Dora's Dear Friend "Kay", covered continents in her own century of influence, spreading music, 'Bon Vivre' and encouragement to a host of cultures from Burnaby B.C., the Fraser Valley, Toronto, Cherry Avenue, Montreal-to-Paris. Schooled at: BSS, U.of T. Fine Arts, French at La Sorbonne, and a glorious Post-Grad Course in the Universal School of Life, she pioneered a world view foreign to Niagara in the '60's. Back in Beamsville at the end - from Deborah Lane to Albright Manor, she charted a new course in "How to Garden Gracefully in Retirement, from a "Life of Leading" A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Bruce Trail Conservancy (brucetrail.org). Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
