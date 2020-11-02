1/1
Kathleen "Kay" BORRIS
Passed away peacefully at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Borris and loving mother of the late David (the late Laura) and Ken (Joanne) Borris. Cherished grandmother of Allana, Gregory and Stephanie. Dear sister of Val Ouellette and Merlene Dotson. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19 (see www.bao.ca) friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Borris, donations may be made to The Niagara Falls Humane Society, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
NOV
4
Committal
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
