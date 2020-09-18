It is with deep sadness the family of Kathleen Cleave announces her passing on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Maple Park Lodge at the age of 86 years. Kathleen will be forever missed by her family. She is survived by her children William Cleave, Deborah Morin (Bruno), Sandra Cleave (late Del), Robert Cleave (Cheryl), Sharon Cleave and Ernest Cleave (Jocelyn). She is survived by 29 grandchildren, 24 great grand children as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Harold Cleave- 2002, parents John and Dora Krieger, daughter Diana Anderson, grandson Wayne Anderson, granddaughter Sharon Morin, sister Thelma Koerner, brothers Jack, Clifford, Raymond, Howard and Nelson Koerner. Kathleen will be remembered for the great love she had for all of her family. She is now in the loving hands of our Lord. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service with burial following at Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Help a Child Smile. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca