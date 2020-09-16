With loving memories, the Family of Kay (Kathleen) Krusell (nee McPherson, Upper) announces her passing on Sunday September 13 2020 at St. Catharines Hospital. Kay will be dearly missed by her son Craig and his partner Bonnie Wilkie, daughter-in-law Julie, grandson Dan and his wife Cheryl along with great-grandchildren Tate and Hayden, and niece Lynda Rutledge (Ralph). A biscuit is left for her grand-dog Bernie. Born January 25 1924 in Silverdale to Burnice and Lena McPherson, Kay was one of 10 children (predeceased by Mac, Milt, Keith, Bob, Ray, Peggy and Phyllis) and is survived by sister Barbara (Ralph) Beamer, brother Peter (Bev) McPherson, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Kay is remembered fondly as Nanny by Marilyn/Duke Hannah and their kids, Phil/Carla Coppel and their kids, and a caring friend to the Osborne and Hallett families. A great friend to many, Kay touched the lives of all those who knew her. By her own words, she lived a full and happy life doing so on her own terms - and whenever possible in her dancing shoes and lipstick. Go Jays! In keeping with Kay's direction, cremation has taken place and a private interment at Lane Cemetery has been planned. A celebration of Kay's life will be held in Spring (2021), her favourite season. In Lieu of flowers donations may be left to a charity of your choice
in Kay's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
"When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in the gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me but let me go, for this is a journey that we all must take and each must go alone."