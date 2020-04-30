Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Kathleen Lane Obituary
It's with great sadness to have to announce that after a courageous ten month battle with stage four cancer, Kathleen Lane passed away peacefully in her sleep in her sixty-second year with her husband at her side. Kathy was the devoted wife of Richard, cherished daughter of Betty Rankin, beloved sister of Sharon (Bill), Rick, Gary, Steven (Samantha), a loving aunt to Michael, Jeffery, Will, and Katelyn, and a dear sister in law to Cynthia. Kathy will be greatly missed and remembered by everyone she touched with her kindness and generosity of spirit. Her family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors from St. Elizabeth's, the Walker Family Cancer Clinic, the St. Catharines Hospital and all the personal support workers from Care Partners who made Kathy feel safe, comfortable and loved. A private service will be live streamed from St. George's Anglican Church in St. Catharines at twelve noon on Friday May 1. Internment will follow at Lane Cemetery in St. Anns.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020
