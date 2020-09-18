1/1
Kathleen (Duncan) Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that the family of Kathleen announces her falling asleep in death suddenly on Saturday, September 12th, on the Anniversary of her marriage to beloved husband Wayne. Kathleen also leaves behind her stepmother Carol Down, daughter Devene Cichon, her sons Eliot and Cedric (Kimberlee) Warburton, stepsons Justin (Lindsy) and Trevor (Dayna) Lee, and grandchildren Ethan, Jayde, Shaelyn, Liam, Adelaide, Charlotte and Kennadi. She will also be dearly missed by her many friends from the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses which Kathleen was a member of for 60 years. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Welland Hospital for their efforts and care, as well as all the first responders who assisted Kathleen and Wayne. Cremation has taken place and an online Zoom memorial talk will be held for Kathleen. A private interment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara Health System. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved