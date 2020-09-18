It is with deep sadness that the family of Kathleen announces her falling asleep in death suddenly on Saturday, September 12th, on the Anniversary of her marriage to beloved husband Wayne. Kathleen also leaves behind her stepmother Carol Down, daughter Devene Cichon, her sons Eliot and Cedric (Kimberlee) Warburton, stepsons Justin (Lindsy) and Trevor (Dayna) Lee, and grandchildren Ethan, Jayde, Shaelyn, Liam, Adelaide, Charlotte and Kennadi. She will also be dearly missed by her many friends from the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses which Kathleen was a member of for 60 years. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Welland Hospital for their efforts and care, as well as all the first responders who assisted Kathleen and Wayne. Cremation has taken place and an online Zoom memorial talk will be held for Kathleen. A private interment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara Health System. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.