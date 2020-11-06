In her 100th year, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines. Beloved wife of the late Dr. R.R.K. (Chum) Dickson. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Kaaren, John (Susan), and Dann (Pam), her grandchildren Russell (Jackie), Kathleen (Zhy), Thomas (Summer), David (Carly), Benjamin (Eresha), Harrison (Amy), and her great-grandson Owen. Kae will be missed by her sisters Blanche Slater and Alice Luce. She is predeceased by her siblings Jack, Marianne, George, Douglas, and Frances, as well as her in-laws. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Born Kathleen Adams in Tilbury, Kent County to a farming family with 7 siblings, she graduated from nursing school in London where she met her husband Chum. In their early married years they moved from Kingston to Boston where Kae worked as a Diabetic Education Nurse at the Joslin Clinic and at the Deaconess Hospital. They returned to Canada and eventually settled in St. Catharines, where she devoted her life to her family. She and Chum shared many hobbies including landscaping, bird watching, Canadian art, music and early Canadian antiques. They travelled together to Europe and across the Southern United States. Her family will remember her as a devoted wife, mother, and "Granny", with a patient kindness and warmth, who saw the positive in everyone. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who cared for Kae over the years, especially the staff of Paramed and the compassionate team at Pioneer Elder Care. At her request, cremation has taken place. In Kae's memory donations may be made to St. Thomas' Anglican Church or the Arthritis Society. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com