1/1
Kathleen M. (Adams) Dickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 100th year, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines. Beloved wife of the late Dr. R.R.K. (Chum) Dickson. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Kaaren, John (Susan), and Dann (Pam), her grandchildren Russell (Jackie), Kathleen (Zhy), Thomas (Summer), David (Carly), Benjamin (Eresha), Harrison (Amy), and her great-grandson Owen. Kae will be missed by her sisters Blanche Slater and Alice Luce. She is predeceased by her siblings Jack, Marianne, George, Douglas, and Frances, as well as her in-laws. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Born Kathleen Adams in Tilbury, Kent County to a farming family with 7 siblings, she graduated from nursing school in London where she met her husband Chum. In their early married years they moved from Kingston to Boston where Kae worked as a Diabetic Education Nurse at the Joslin Clinic and at the Deaconess Hospital. They returned to Canada and eventually settled in St. Catharines, where she devoted her life to her family. She and Chum shared many hobbies including landscaping, bird watching, Canadian art, music and early Canadian antiques. They travelled together to Europe and across the Southern United States. Her family will remember her as a devoted wife, mother, and "Granny", with a patient kindness and warmth, who saw the positive in everyone. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who cared for Kae over the years, especially the staff of Paramed and the compassionate team at Pioneer Elder Care. At her request, cremation has taken place. In Kae's memory donations may be made to St. Thomas' Anglican Church or the Arthritis Society. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved