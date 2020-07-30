It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and caring Mom, Kathleen (Kathy) Stickles, on July 27, 2020 in her 84th year. She passed away peacefully at the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital after a brief illness. She is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Stanley (Stan) Stickles (2018). Dear mother of Robert (Erin) of Vancouver, and Gary (Natalie) of Fonthill. Proud and loving "Nana" to Matthew and Gillian. Mom is predeceased by her biological parents, James Russell and Verbena Mary (McGilp) Johnston, her adoptive parents, Walter and Gladys (Beach) Burns as well as twelve siblings (James, Theadora, Zelma, Mary, Loreen, Robert, Russell, Veleria, Verbena, Margaret, Donald, and Donalda). She will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours. Born in Forest, Ontario into a large Scottish/Irish clan, Kathy lived her early life here before being adopted (due to the death of her parents at a young age) and moving to Port Colborne where she was raised. She met her future husband, Stan, while working at the Fonthill Canning Factory when she was just fifteen. She dedicated her life to raising her two children and running a "fine-tuned" household. She was a long-standing member of the Knimble Fingers, a quilting club that raffled off hand-sewn quilts with the proceeds supporting many Niagara charities over the years. She was also a volunteer member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #613 in Fonthill. Our Mom loved travelling (especially to Hawaii, British Columbia and Disney World), gardening, reading, making ceramics and most of all, spending time with family and friends. At Mom's request, cremation has taken place and a private interment will occur at a later date at Pleasantview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Rob and Gary would like to send heartfelt thanks to all the staff on the 3rd Floor South and the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital for looking after and keeping Mom as comfortable as could be over the past month. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca