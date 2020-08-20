1/
Kathleen Robins
1921 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Edgewater Gardens in Dunnville on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her 100th year, predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Glenn Robins (1998). Mom was born in Cardiff Alberta on July 2, 1921. Her family moved to Ontario in 1927 to Fonthill. She was one of 3 children of the late Bertram and Lydia Speake (nee Lees). Predeceased by brother Norman Speake (Violet) and sister Patricia Robins (Percy) She is survived by her 5 children, Connie Peart (Stan, 2009) of Fonthill, Vivian Bond (Arthur, 2018) of Wainfleet, Gary Robins (Julia) of Bracebridge, Janet Giesbrecht (Ken) of Jordan Station and Diane Rouse of Welland, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mom had a kind heart and gentle spirit and will be lovingly missed by all. Special thanks to the caring staff at Edgewater Gardens. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home has had to impose a limit of 50 people. A service will be held at Pelham Funeral Home, Fonthill at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Family burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Edgewater Gardens, Diabetes Society or charity of your choice.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
August 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. We have many fond memories of both your Mom and Dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
David and Debi Robins
