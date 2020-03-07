|
Peacefully at the Linhaven Nursing Home early Wednesday morning March 5th. In her 95th year, "Kaye" led a full and multi-faceted life. She is predeceased by her husband Otmar (2010); and survived by her son Randy and daughter Rhonda (Nigel Lea). Two grandchildren, her brother Abner, nieces, nephews and many many friends enriched K's life. Travelling, spending summers with the neighbors at the her Kipawa, Quebec cottage and watching the Habs on Saturday nights with her son were just a few of Kaye's favorite passions. Humble and generous, "K" was much loved and will be immeasurably missed! In lieu of flowers, a donation to in her name would be appreciated. Also, a big thank you to the staff at Linhaven. A graveside ceremony will be held at the Victoria Lawn Cemetery, 432 Queenston St. in St. Catharines on Thursday March 12th at 1pm. (905-688-5601) She is resting at the Tallman Funeral Home in Vineland (905-562-5454). There is no 'viewing'.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020