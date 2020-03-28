|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathryn on March 26, 2020 at the age of 69. She will be sadly missed by her son Bill (Dusty) Newburgh and daughter Tayna Newburgh. The memory of grandma will be shared through photos and stories with her grandson Logan. Kathy is survived by her sisters Linda Szeles and Susan Marsillo. Kathy is predeceased by siblings Diane Fraracci and Wendy Oud-Riediger. In keeping with Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please share photos and online condolences at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020