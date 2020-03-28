Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn OLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn OLLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn OLLEY Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathryn on March 26, 2020 at the age of 69. She will be sadly missed by her son Bill (Dusty) Newburgh and daughter Tayna Newburgh. The memory of grandma will be shared through photos and stories with her grandson Logan. Kathy is survived by her sisters Linda Szeles and Susan Marsillo. Kathy is predeceased by siblings Diane Fraracci and Wendy Oud-Riediger. In keeping with Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please share photos and online condolences at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -