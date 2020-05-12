It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kathy at Hospice Niagara on May 9, 2020. Cherished daughter of Bridgette Doherty, beloved mother of Josh Doherty and Curtis Doherty, sister to Alan Doherty, and forever will be missed by Lisa Marabella who has shared many memories and precious moments together over the years. Kathy loved her family very much, and we will miss her deeply. She will forever be in our hearts as she fought her courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was always thinking about the well-being of others and putting them before herself. Her heart was pure and she will forever be missed. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Center. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.