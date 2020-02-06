|
|
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at the Welland Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020, in her 89th year. Survived by her son Gary (Jennifer), grandchildren John, Sarah (John), Nerissa (Mike), and great-grandchildren Alex and newly arrived Elena. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Anne Bosiljevac, Donna Bosilac, and Mary Sewell, and grandson Derek. She was born in Port Colborne and moved to Copper Cliff in her youth before the family settled on a farm near the Welland Airport. She married her late husband, John Blazak, a Welland Firefighter in 1952, and lived in Welland South for 62 years. After glaucoma robbed her of her eyesight she resided at Seasons First Avenue until her passing. Most of her working life she was employed at Switsons Industries/Regina Iona/General Signal Appliances. She was active in the St. Augustine's Catholic Women's League, enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, and playing with her grandchildren. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, February 22nd at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service in the Cudney Chapel. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family interment. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Katie are asked to consider The Glaucoma Research Society of Canada (www.canadahelps.org/en/dne/7657canadahelps.org/en/dne/7657). For information and to share online condolences, please visit www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020