Katie GOJMERAC
Passed away at the Welland Hospital on Sunday July 12, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late John Sr., for 51 years. Dear mother of John Jr. (Kelley) of McDonalds Corners, ON, Andy (Regina) of Victoria, BC, Carol Therrien (Laurent) of Welland, ON and Dan of Calgary, AB. Cherished grandmother of Lee (Johanna), Dina (Jesse), Mindy (Lucas), Josh and family, Jake and family, Andrea, Jeannine, Todd, Michael and family, Julia, Thomas and Tealin; and great-grandmother of Maeve. Survived by her brother-in-law Terry Pooley, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Endy and Julia Stekli, sisters Mary Papp, Elizabeth Stekli, Margaret Pooley and brother-in-law Mike Papp. Katie worked at Atlas Steels where she met her husband John. She loved her games of Bingo, Rummoli and bowling. Special thanks to her dear friend Margaret Gow and the Supper gang. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. A private family service has been held through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 20, 2020.
