A new beginning. In the early hours of the morning, May 20, 2020, our beautiful mother left us to be received into the loving arms of her Saviour. She was born July 27, 1931 in Beilen, Netherlands to Albert and Johanna Scholtens, the fifth of seven children. She married her husband, our dad, at the age of 19 and together they immigrated to Canada and settled in the Niagara Region. As a team they lived out their faith as put in their wedding verse, "Commit thy ways to the Lord, trust in Him" Proverbs 16 vs three and had seven children. They lost their baby girl Joanne in 1961 and after 49 years of marriage, dad passed away in 2000. Mom leaves behind her six children; Albert (Joyce) Nywening, Dan (Lynn) Nywening, Bill (Lynda) Nywening, Rick Nywening, Margaret (Henry) Vegter and John(Kim) Nywening. She was a loved Oma to 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Albert Scholtens of St. Catharines. Up until the end of the year, mom was a determined walker of her neighbourhood where she had made many friends. They miss her already. A big thank you to the carers at Niagara Long Term Care for taking care of mom when we couldn't because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Memorial donations to the MS Society or Leprosy Society of Canada would be appreciated. A private family funeral will take place later this week.