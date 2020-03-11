|
It is with a broken heart that I announce the sudden passing of my beautiful daughter Kayla Jo on Sunday March 8, 2020. She is now with her dad, Harold, and safely in the arms of Jesus. She will be forever missed by her sister Samantha, her Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances to the Brain Injury Association of Fort Erie would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com You will forever be in my heart. Love you hun, Mom (Veronica)
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020