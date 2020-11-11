We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Kazumi Connie Morimoto at the age of 74, at the St. Catharines General Hospital. She is survived by sisters Mickey Takeda, Kay Nishimura, Sachie Matsushita and brothers Jim (Helen), Ron (Colleen), Ernie (Lois) and predeceased by Richard (Flora) and close friend Betty North. She was a much-loved sister and aunt. Her loss will be keenly felt by her family, and by the many nieces and nephews that she leaves behind. She was born in New Denver, BC, shortly after the war was over, and the family moved to Ontario by the order of the government. Connie spent most of her life in St. Catharines and retired from Enbridge Consumers Gas in 2002. She was unselfish and only thought of others. Her love enabled her to give and work for the people at Queen Street Baptist Church, and the neighborhood where she lived. Her family and friends will feel the loss every special occasion since she never forgot to send a card that was a reminder that we were important to her and she was thinking of us. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held later. Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of your choice
