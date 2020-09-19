1/
Keith Garton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Keith Garton on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:24 a.m. at home with his family by his side. This is what Keith wanted. He is survived by his wife and best friend Fiona (nee Thomson). They were high school sweethearts and married for 61 years. Cherished daughters Sandra Lake and Catherine (Dean) Smith. Loving grandchildren Brian Lake (London, ON), Meghan (Adam) Sawatsky, Lucas Smith and Paige Smith. Great-grandson Jackson Keith Sawatsky, who was the sparkle in Keith's eyes for the last 15 months. Brother-in-law of Lawson Thomson and uncle to Andrea (Michael) Cocco. Predeceased by his parents - Len (1962) and Mary (2000). Keith worked at General Motors (Engine Plant) for 34 years retiring in December 1996. Keith loved working in his workshop. He enjoyed making dollhouses for the girls and for the boys - antique cars and miniature trains. In his last few years, he was building hobby ships. Unfortunately, he did not complete his last ship, The Bluenose. At Keith's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Dr. Darija Vujosevic, Dr. David Wasserman and The Walker Family Cancer Centre. We appreciated all of the help from LHIN - Niagara. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may donate to LHIN-Niagara or The Walker Family Cancer Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Keith's wishes cremation has taken place. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved