Of St. Catharines passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on April 8, 2020 just shy of his 67th birthday. Keith (Smitty) was the ninth of eleven children to Helen Mabel and Cassell William Smith. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Aaron (2006) and sister Noreen (2016) and survived by siblings Helen Harvard, Connie Leslie, Alec Smith (Patsy), Ethel Farnsworth, Cornell Smith (Laurie), Cassandra Gregory (James), Jerry Smith (Carol) and G.G. DeBortoli. Keith will be greatly missed by his loving wife, caretaker, chef, best friend, backscratcher, leg massager and soulmate of 41 years Robyn. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ryan Luke (Tracey), Jason Luke, Shauna Shea, Vanessa Smith (Mark), Billy-Dee Smith (Caitlin) and Jason Bell. He will be missed greatly by his 13 grandchildren: Zara, Jaida, Emma, Tye, Ari, Evan, Reif, Graci, Melik, Logan, Deea, Ledee and Zeff. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Keith had a special place in his heart for Amanda Scoffield, Kaitlin Smith, Lauren Leslie and Henry Hooper. Keith's children and grandchildren were the pride and joys of his life. He was known as 'Grandpa hot-dog' by his grandchildren as he always spoiled them with treats. He had a passion for music - whether he was listening, singing along, or playing an instrument. If Keith was there and music was playing, chances are he was singing and dancing. He was an avid chess, backgammon and card player. Keith loved to meet up with his Facer street boys to play cards every night and would often tell them, "Just one more game." Keith was very proud to have received his black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do. He had a kind, generous heart and never hesitated to help if he could. Keith was the secret Santa to many children throughout his years and he treated all of his friends as if they were family. We would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Ethel, Aunt Cassie and Uncle James for showing so much love and support to Dad and our family, and to Donna Diprose for being a huge support to our Mom during these difficult times. The family finds comfort knowing he will be reunited with his dog Funky. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For memorial contributions, the family would appreciate donations to the Salem Chapel BME Church Restoration project, 905-682-0993
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020