Keith MURPHY
Passed away at home on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Keith was surrounded by his loving family Sharon, Natalie, Bunny, Keegan, Conor, Liam and Rory. He will be forever missed and remembered for his bravery. In honouring Keith's wishes cremation has taken place. In remembrance of Keith his wish was for family and friends to take a moment and have a toast to him on Sunday October 4th at 7:30 p.m. while listening to the song "Spirit in the sky" by Norman Greenbaum. Memorial donations to the Welland Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 3, 2020.
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
