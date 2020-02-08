|
At Hospice Niagara on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 74 years of age. Keith was predeceased by his wife Linda (nee Marsh) (1998). Loving father of Todd (Mindy), Ryan (Pat) and Amber (late Errol McDonald). Grampa of Kendra, Lukas and Victoria Oldham and Levi McDonald. Keith championed many good causes and is survived by Cecelia "Billie" James. With thankfulness to God for the short years we had together he will be missed by, his partner, Greta Livingstone and her family. In honouring Keith's wishes a private Celebration of Life gathering will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020