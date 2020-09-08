Keith passed away at the Welland Hospital on September 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of 61 years to Elizabeth. Proud father of Cheryl (Jim), Rick (Lynn), Ken (Kathy) and Brenda (Brian). His memory will live on in the stories told by his grandchildren Carrie, Ken Jr., Sarah, Eric (Kristen), Jason (Erika), Christopher (Leah), Michael (Jen) and Jessica (Ryan). He was so very proud to be the great-grandfather of Aiden, Hunter, Bentley, Easton, Evelyn, Atticus, Mackenzie, Jaxson, Avery, Joseph, Georgia, Scarlet and Neha. Also survived by his sister Audrey, brother-in-law Dave (Carolyn), George (Bev) a sister-in-law Rhoda, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed by the many people whom referred to him as Papa. Predeceased by his parents Grace and Elmer and his siblings Jean, Bruce, Doug, Evelyn and David. Keith lived at the family farm for over 40 years. He loved his family, his farm and his dog Molly. Highlights of the weekend included ice cream on Saturday and Sunday dinners out. He had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children, employed with Harber Manufacturing for 31 years, after that, he spent 30 years doing gas wells all the while running a store and farming his entire life. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with private family arrangements.



