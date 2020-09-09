Owner of Williams Jewellers for 60 years. Keith stepped into heaven Sept. 6, 2020. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Elaine, three children, Keith Jr. and his wife Barb, Kathy Lichty Boyes, Kerry and his wife Marion ; 11 grandchildren and spouses & 8 great grandchildren. A memorial will be a "walk though visitation" on Sunday Sept. 20th at Glenridge Bible Church, 310 Scott St., St. Catharines 2-5pm and 7-8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the church he loved and served at for 40 years, Glenridge Bible Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store