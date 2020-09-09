1/1
Keith William Lichty
1935-09-11 - 2020-09-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Owner of Williams Jewellers for 60 years. Keith stepped into heaven Sept. 6, 2020. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Elaine, three children, Keith Jr. and his wife Barb, Kathy Lichty Boyes, Kerry and his wife Marion ; 11 grandchildren and spouses & 8 great grandchildren. A memorial will be a "walk though visitation" on Sunday Sept. 20th at Glenridge Bible Church, 310 Scott St., St. Catharines 2-5pm and 7-8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the church he loved and served at for 40 years, Glenridge Bible Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved