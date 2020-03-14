Home

RYLETT, Kellan - Passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 38. Loving son of Janet (Rob) and Paul (Marjie). Cherished brother of Kyle (Stephanie), Meghan (Mark) and Kathryn. Special uncle of Jayne, Owen, Madison, Olive and Palmer. Kellan will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a long time employee of the Niagara Parks. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at the St Catharines Hospital, Hamilton General Hospital and the Trillium Gift of Life for all of their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St Catharines on Thursday, March 19th from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 316 Queenston Street, St. Catharines on Friday, March 20th at 11 a.m. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sport by Ability Niagara or the Brock Niagara Penguins - ParaSport Ontario would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
