Kelly Anne YANYK
On Friday, October 9, 2020, Kelly Yanyk, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at McNally House Hospice at the age of 62 surrounded by family. Kelly will be forever remembered and loved by her son Scott, her mother Peg and her sisters and brother Teresa(Brian), Cathy(Robin) and Charles. Kelly will also be remembered as a fun and witty aunt by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Her bright smile will be missed by her dear friends and colleagues. She loved to bird watch and had a true passion for animals. Special thanks to the staff, nurses and dedicated volunteers at both Juravinski hospital and especially McNally House. A private family Celebration of Life to be held If desired donations in Kelly memory can be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre, McNally House Hospice in Grimsby or your favourite Animal Shelter would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed through Canadian Cremation Services at www.canadiancremation.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
