Valentina (Kelton) Krusich of St. Catharines, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, at the age of 93, with her "boys", nephews Drs. Gaylen and Tim Kelton, by her side. Val was born on July 2, 1927 in Ukraine and immigrated with her family to Canada at the age of 6 when her family settled in Struan Saskatchewan. As a child, Val walked 5-miles to her one-room school house and made the most of this time by memorizing Scripture, which she was well able to recall throughout her life. This served her well through many decisions. Although she first trained as a school teacher, a chalk allergy resulting in laryngitis forced her to change her career to nursing. In 1953, she graduated from Saskatoon City Hospital with the Gold Medal in Nursing then later moved to St. Catharines, where she worked at the General Hospital. In 1969 she returned to teaching, and throughout her teaching career was known and well-loved by her many primary students as "Mother Goose". She retired from teaching in 1982. Val loved learning, especially Biblical education and attended Bob Jones University for a year where she first met her future husband, Dr. Daniel Krusich. They were married on July 17, 1971. In 1974, she once again continued her education and graduated with her BA from Brock University. Val has been a strong pillar of faith and a prayer warrior who dearly loved and was devoted to her family. At one point in time, she chose to take a two-year break in her career in order to assist with rearing two of her nephews Gaylen and Tim. She was predeceased by her twin sister Teresa (in childhood), husband Dan (2019), brother Len (2011), brother Nick (1975), and sister-in-law Esther (1969). Val developed symptoms in June 2019 of what would later be diagnosed as sarcoma. She managed well until it progressed earlier this year and required treatment. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Konotopetz, Weyburn SK and nephews Larry Konotopetz (Jennifer), Winnipeg MB, Greg Konotopetz (Laura), Emerald Park SK, Gaylen Kelton (Nancy), Cicero IN, and Tim Kelton (Yasmine), Richmond Hill ON, along with eight grand-nieces, four grand-nephews, two great-grand-nieces and seven great-grand-nephews. Her many close friends will miss her dearly. Psalm 71 was a very special chapter of scripture to Val who found her Lord to be continually faithful. She often commented, "I have had a wonderful life" and "God has been so merciful to me." She expressed her readiness for glory. Cremation has taken place and due to the pandemic, a service will be held when family is able to reconvene next summer. At that time, she will be interred with her beloved husband at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. At her request, donations may be made to AgapeUnlimited.org
or PartnersInternational.ca
. Both are ministries she supported during her lifetime. Online condolences may be shared at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.