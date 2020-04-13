Home

Today, family and friends mourn the loss of Ken Hallett. Passing quietly in the early morning of April 10, in his 92nd year, he will be missed by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Roxanne, son-in-law Frank, cherished grandchildren Lindsay and Anthony along with many other family and friends. As we face tomorrow without Ken, we will remember his willing generosity to always be a help to others, his sense of humour, his talented carpentry workmanship and his quest for the perfect game of golf. We wish you peace and rest within our Maker's hands. God keep you safe with Randy and Casey by your side. "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. " (Helen Keller) Ken Hallett, forever a part of us all. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses at the St. Catharines General Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honour Ken's life will be announced on a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the St. Catharines General Hospital. Online condolences me be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020
