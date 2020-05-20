Ken LESTER
Peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Karen Hoffer. Loving father of Michael and Joe (Amanda). Dear Papa of Tesa. Stepdad of Tammie and Shannon. Survived by sisters Joan, Doris and Eleanor. Predeceased by parents Arthur and Thelma, and siblings Wayne, Linda and Lois. Also predeceased by mother-in-law Freda and father-in-law Frank Hoffer. Ken will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. He worked for Wolverine Freight Systems for over 25 years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken's life will take place at a later date due to the virus. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. 'God has received another angel to early'

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.
