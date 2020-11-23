Ken passed away on November 19th at the age of 90 at Hospice Niagara. Loving husband and best friend of Linda (nee Cooke). He will be sadly missed by his sons Kenny and Brian, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son Bert and brothers Chris and Stan. Ken was a cabinet maker by trade and came to Canada from Barrow-In-Furness England in 1964, but after working outside in a couple of our Canadian winters, he went to work for McDonnell Douglas / Boeing. Ken had many hobbies, besides his woodworking, including photography, making and flying radio controlled planes and then got into making stained glass and was exceptional at that too. In keeping with Ken's wishes, cremation services have been entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie.



