Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 9, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband, best friend and companion to Lana (Cronshaw). Loving father of Rob (Kelly) and Tracey Lentini (Todd), and caring papa of Carson and Connor. Ken is survived by his sisters Darlene Flagg (Paul), Shirley Lamontagne (John), and by his brother in law John Cronshaw (Sandra). Predeceased by his parents Ken Sharpe and Marion Sibbald. Ken was an exceptional hockey coach, passionate golfer, loved playing baseball and enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. Ken's family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. A private family interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020