With heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Ken at the age of 90, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on Sunday June 28, 2020 at the Welland Hospital. Loving husband of Jennie (Daradics) for 67 wonderful years. Dear father of Rod (Denise Perron), Wayne and Don (Mary Bover). Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Brian Perreault), Kelly West, Ryan West, Jessica (Jordan Michels) and loving great-grandfather of Ayden and Karley Perreault, Brooklyn and Tate Michels. Ken and Jennie have made a lot of wonderful memories over the last 47 years at their cottage. Dad cherished cottage life on the French River with his family. Ken will be remembered as a loving, hardworking man. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
. A private family service was held through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca