|
|
Passed away at home on February 2nd in his 98th year. Survived by his wife, Megan, his daughter, Linda (Jim) Armstrong, his daughter-in-law, Liz (the late Larry) Feren, his stepdaughter, J'Neene (Dan) Coghlan, his sister, Lorna (Joe) Quarantillo, his sister-in-law, Kathleen (the late Robert) Brabazon and his brother-in-law, Keith (Bonnie) Norris. Predeceased by his first wife, Marie, and their sons, Kenneth and Larry and son-in-law Terry Armstrong. His surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren will all miss their "Gramps". Bonnie (Pat) Bagnulo and their daughter, Riannon. Kristin (Derek) Yarnell and their son, Cedric. John (Amanda) Feren and their children, Serena, Cameron, Connor. Melissa (Joe) Pegurri and their children, Maria and Henry. Lynn (Tim) Gleason and their children, Austin and Melina. His honorary granddaughters, Julia Kranjac and Kimberly Duckett and their mother and our great friend Dianne Duckett. Several nieces and nephews and their families also survive. Extra special thanks to our wonderful doctor Drew Girard and the girls in his office, Laurel and Lorenza for all they did for us. Our loving, caring, home caregiver, Jhogie, who is now part of our family. PSW, Carrie, who went above and beyond for Ken's care. At Ken's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020