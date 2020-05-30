Passed away on May 27, 2020 in his 72nd year. Dearly loved father of Stephanie Gogo, Jeffery and his wife Shanna Gogo. Grandfather of Cassy (Colton), Andy (Brendan) and Cody. Predeceased by his sister Pat. Fondly remembered by his brother in law Bill. Survived by his siblings Brian (Sue), Robbie (Alice), Debbie and many nieces and nephews. Ken was retired from the City Of St. Catharines. Ken liked playing guitar, and loved photography. He also enjoyed WWII history and building model airplanes from that era. In honouring Ken's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum would be appreciated. A gravesite memorial for family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.