Kenneth C. Schinkel, 87, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born November 27, 1932 in Jansen, Saskatchewan, Canada, a son of the late Charlie and Hilda (Torwalt) Schinkel. Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley and siblings, Dick and Judy. Family include his children, Kenneth (Carol) Schinkel of Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, Karen (Michael) Degler of Fort Myers, Florida, Steven (Helen) Schinkel of Raleigh, North Carolina; siblings, Ruben (Rita) Schinkel of Fergus, Ontario, Canada, Myra (Lawrence) Moyer of Vineland, Ontario, Canada, David (Richard) Schinkel of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Ricky (Margaret) Schinkel of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle (Christine), Samantha (Ben), Lucas, Troy, Riley, Clement, Spencer (Riley); great grandchildren Baxden and Charles. In the 1950s, Ken grew up in St. Catharines (Niagara Gardens) and played for the St. Catharines TeePees before being signed by the Springfield Indians of the American Hockey League (1953) where he would start his professional hockey career. Between 1953 and 1967 he played in the American Hockey League and with the NHL's New York Rangers. When the NHL expanded in 1967, Ken was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He stayed with the Penguins franchise as a player (right winger - two time NHL All Star Selection) and Head Coach. After stepping down from coaching, he held a variety of front office positions including Assistant General Manager and Scouting Director before joining the Hartford Whalers in 1989. Ken's passion for hockey continued following his retirement playing recreational hockey well into his 70's. Ken also served as colour commentator for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL for several years and hosted many youth hockey camps. One of his great joys came coaching his grandsons. He was a lifelong avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and gardening (and cookies). A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00pm EST at Estero United Methodist Church, 8088 Lord's Way, Estero, FL 33928. Funeral services will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/484465407
. The Schinkel family will be holding a celebration of life , date yet to be determined, when it is safe to travel for his friends and family. Because of Ken's passion for introducing children to hockey, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Junior Everblades Hockey Association c/o Ken Schinkel Scholarship Foundation. Donations may be sent via mail to 20301 Grande Oaks Blvd, Suite 118, PMB#74, Estero FL 33928 or via (link provided). Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
