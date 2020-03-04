Home

Ken passed away peacefully at GNGH on Monday, March 2, 2020 with his daughter Debbie and granddaughters Peggy and Angel by his side. Ken was in his 91st year; Ken leaves behind his wife Gloria (Tripp), daughter Debbie Rodrigue (Paul) son Joe and his grandchildren Peggy (Donnie) Angel, Tim and Jessie (Jessica), his great- grandchildren Travis, Baylee, Jessica, Grace, Kaylee and Xavier. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Mollie and four of his siblings Lilly, Bill, Carol and Bob. Survived by nine of his siblings Jim, Kathleen, Margaret, Donna and Donald (twins) Doug, Ted, Shirley, Barb and many nieces and nephews. Also Ken is survived by Gloria's five sons Randy, David, Stewart, Terry, Wayne and their families. Thank you to paramedics, emergency ward and Ward D at GNGH for the excellent care dad received this past week. As per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, ON. As per dad's wishes, there will be no visitation or Celebration of Life. Donations of ones choice of charity would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
