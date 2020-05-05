It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on May 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his wife of 58 years, Laura Hart (nee: Ruddle) in attendance. In addition to his wife, he leaves his sons Master Warrant Officer (ret'd) Blair Hart (Rhonda) of Ottawa, ON, Sergeant (ret'd) Bradley Hart (Daria) of St. Catharines, ON, and daughter Dr. Kendra Hart of Calgary, AB. He was beloved by his grandchildren Catherine Jolley (Jamie), Alisha Hart, Madison Hart, Karen Hart, Chenille Hart, Jayda Hart, Brooke Hart and Jacob Hart as well as his great-grandchildren Aria Jolley and Benjamin Jolley. Ken was born in St. Catharines in 1932 to Blanche (Letourneau) and Charles Hart and was predeceased by half-brothers Gary Brooks of BC and Grant Brooks (Judy) of St. Catharines. Ken worked for many years at auto parts manufacturer TRW and after retirement he kept busy working part-time at Tora Industries, all of St. Catharines. Ken was a fan of jazz music who loved to pass time watching the Lakers traverse the Welland Canal. He also liked to tinker in his shop making doll houses and other projects for his grandchildren. In his retirement, Ken also took advantage of opportunities to travel with friends and will be fondly remembered for his quiet sense of humour. The family would like to offer our sincerest thanks to Dr. Jay, the nurses and staff of Royal Henley Retirement Community, whose compassion and caring have meant the world to us. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines ON. Cremation has taken place and in light of the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Ken's memory can be made to the Montreal Shrine Children's Hospital or Community Care St. Catharines & Thorold Food Bank are appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared on the On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.